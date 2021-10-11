With Luka Garza gone, what’s next for the Iowa Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY (KCAU) — In a few months, college basketball getting underway and for the first time in a few years, there won’t be a Luka Garza for defenses to prepare for when taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes.

However, Jordan Bohannan will return for his sixth season with the Hawkeyes. While the sight of Bohannan will be a normal sight for Hawkeye fans, it will still take some getting used to not having Luka Garza in the post and Joe Wieskamp on the wing after both were selected in this year’s NBA draft.

With big pieces gone, a big opportunity awaits for young players to step up.

“You knew those two guys were going to play a lot. They were going to be 35 to 40-minute guys. And they took a lot of shots. So somebody is going to step up and figure out how we’re going to score,” said head basketball coach Fran McCaffery. “But they were all a part of a very successful team and they saw how those guys worked. They saw how they prepared. And I think they’re just excited for the challenge to be a team that is cohesive.”

Hawkeyes open their season in about four weeks when they host an exhibition game with Slippery Rock to tune things up before some of their bigger preseason matchups.