SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Four different Comets scored goals while the defense didn’t allow a single shot on target from NJCAA Division I foe Gillette College (WY), as Western Iowa Tech men’s soccer completed the 5-0 shutout to pick up it’s fourth overall win at home in the program’s inaugural season.

The Comets improve to 4-1-1 at Ruegger Field in Sioux City.