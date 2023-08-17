SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The big day is finally here for the Western Iowa Tech Comets as they played its first official athletic event on campus since adding its rebranded athletic program. In the spotlight, it was Western Iowa Tech’s women’s volleyball team taking on Briar Cliff’s JV squad.

There was plenty of excitement in the air for the WIT community as students, staff, and fans filled the Dunker Student Center to catch the debut of the Comets’ women’s volleyball team.

The team spoke on the emotions they felt being a part of a historic moment for the school.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this team and I feel like it’s the same for everybody else on the team. We’ve all come from many different places and many different cultures. Some people were a little bit nervous just because it was the first game. But, we’re ready for more and this is only the start,” Western Iowa Tech freshman Kealohilani DeNisi said.

“We knew that it was one of many. We have, I believe 37 more matches to go in about ten weeks time. So, it’s nice to have done it. There’s little logistical things that you don’t think of until you’re in it, so it’s nice to kind of feel all those bumps and learn from our mistakes and get better,” WIT head coach Dante Frattini added.