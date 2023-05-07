WISNER, NEB. (KCAU) – Hunter Palmer, an 18-year-old high school senior attending Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died according to a press release from the school on Friday, May 5th.

The Wisner-Pilger Crisis Response Statement:

“It is with a very heavy heart that we can confirm that Hunter Palmer, senior at Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died. The Wisner-Pilger Crisis Response Team will have the school open for students and staff from 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM tonight (Friday) and again from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday. Additional information regarding funeral arrangements will be shared once they are known. It is important for parents to check in on their children during this difficult time. Grief is very complicated and can affect each child differently. If your child needs any assistance please contact the school at (402) 529-3249.”

According an article from the Wayne Daily News, Palmer collapsed at a track meet on Friday. Minnick Funeral Homes stated Hunter passed away unexpectedly the same day at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point, NE.

Hunter was committed to play football at Midland University in Fremont, NE. Warrior Football head coach Jeff Jamrog released a statement on Twitter:

According to the Minnick Funeral Home website, funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Wisner City Auditorium with private family interment at the Wisner Cemetery. Their website further states visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Wisner City Auditorium. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.