FORT DODGE, IOWA (KCAU) – Estherville-Lincoln Central embarked on its first Class 3A State semifinal appearance since 2012, but Williamsburg would prove why they were top seed defeating E-LC by a score of 8-0 to end the Midgets’ State title run.

Despite an early double play, the Midgets’ couldn’t seem to get anything going offensively throughout the game. Williamsburg was a different story. The Raiders plated took a two-run lead in the 1st inning and never looked back, scoring at least one run in every inning, minus the 3rd, towards the shutout win.

Estherville-Lincoln Central has one more chance at hardware though. The Midgets face 3-seed Wahlert Catholic in the 3rd place game on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in Fort Dodge.