Wieskamp selected by Spurs in the second round of the NBA Draft

SIOUX CITY, I.A. (KCAU) – Joe Wieskamp knew the 2020 college basketball season would be his final time in a black and gold jersey as he prepared for the NBA. On Thursday evening, his preparations became worth it after he was selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

The Muscatine native was the 41st overall pick, marking him the first Hawkeye in six years to be drafted and third under the tenure of head coach Fran McCaffrey. Wieskamp participated in 12 individual workouts following the NBA Combine, one of which involved San Antonio.

The 6-foot-6 guard/forward departs Iowa with a 41 career-percentage behind the arc while averaging 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game over three seasons. He averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season during his junior year.