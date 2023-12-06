MOON TOWNSHIP, PA (KCAU) – Fresh off securing its second-ever NCAA Central Region title over top-seeded Concordia-St. Paul, it’s wheels up for Wayne State as the ‘Cats continue its title chase in the NCAA Division II Tournament’s Elite Eight.

Wayne State defeated a trio of top-25 ranked teams to take the Central Region title and advance to the Elite Eight in Moon Township, Penn.

WSC defeated Minnesota Duluth in straight sets followed by defeated Nebraska-Kearney 3-2 and Concordia-St. Paul 3-2 and 3-1 in back-to-back days. The Golden Bears handed Wayne State its first loss of the season back on September 9th.

Five different Wildcats were named to the Central Region All-Tournament team as WSC adds to the high-level college volleyball being played in the state.

“I think it says a lot about volleyball in the state of Nebraska overall. Starting off with Volleyball Day in Nebraska for us was an event that we will never forget as a program. It’s an institution. We’ve had a dream season where we went 18-0 in the toughest conference in Division II and now we’re on our way to the Elite Eight and we’re going to try and finish business.” Wayne State head coach Scott Kneifl said.

“It’s honestly beyond crazy. We’ve always talked about it how when I came in, coach was like ‘you’re going to be the team that does it’. We’re here and it’s crazy.” Wayne State senior defensive specialist/outside hitter Jordan McCormick mentioned.

Wayne State, who earned the third seed in the reshuffled Elite Eight, will take on sixth-seeded Cal State Los Angeles on December 7th at 12 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. CT.

Image Courtesy: Wayne State Athletics