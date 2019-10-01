Westwood’s passing attack is the offense’s best-kept secret

When people think of the Westwood Rebels football team, they usually think of one thing: running the football. It’s been their MO since the school was founded. But their passing game is one of the most efficient in the entire state. They’ve completed six passes this season, and four of them have been for touchdowns.

“Our playbook is obviously a lot of run, and that’s what helps those pass plays be more open,” said QB Carter Copple. “It helps our receivers get down the field more, and helps us score touchdowns.”

That run-heavy style of offense allows the Rebels to fool defenses, and they love to use it to their advantage.

“The reality is, we’re always looking for mismatches. Just like in any other sport, we’re looking for mismatches,” Cass Burkhart, the head coach, said. “If we feel like we’ve got one on the perimeter, we’ll take advantage of it. And if we feel like we’ve got one down the middle, we’ll take advantage of it.”

“We focus on giving it to Braulio Munoz [Rebels’ running back], and then if we fake it to Brauilo, it really opens up the outside and gets it to the wide receivers, makes it easier for them to catch balls,” said Copple.

As for the wide receivers, passing plays are the best parts of the game.

“Oh, I get excited. I start licking my gloves and I’m like ‘ahhh.’ It’s definitely the only time I’m getting the ball all game so it’s pretty magical,” WR Sam Miller said.

The Rebels will look to keep up their success this Friday when they take on Woodbury Central, but don’t expect to see the ball in the air too much in that one.