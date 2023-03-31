SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Western Iowa Tech Comets athletic program made a big move, naming a familiar Sioux City product as their first-ever men’s basketball head coach.

The Comets have hired Harvis “Coco” Cofield as the program’s men’s basketball head coach. Cofield will also serve as the program’s assistant athletic director. During his tenure at Sioux City West, Cofield registered 108 wins while winning at least ten games in all but one of his seasons at the helm of the Wolverines’ program.

The former North Dakota State product helped guide Sioux City West to the substate semifinals this past season.