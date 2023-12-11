SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at the highlights from the Western Iowa Tech and Briar Cliff JV men’s basketball game:
Western Iowa Tech 88, Briar Cliff JV 72
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at the highlights from the Western Iowa Tech and Briar Cliff JV men’s basketball game:
Western Iowa Tech 88, Briar Cliff JV 72
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now