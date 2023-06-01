DES MOINES, IOWA (KCAU) – Despite some inclement weather, the IHSAA Soccer State tournament kept on rolling for semifinal Thursday at James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines. Back-to-back Class 1A State runners up Western Christian and Class 2A contender Bishop Heelan both held hopes of advancing to Saturday’s championship day, with the Wolfpack being the ones moving onto the title game in thrilling fashion.

Six-seeded Regina Catholic took an early lead over the two-seed Wolfpack in the the 1A semifinals, but keeper JD Petitt would keep the Regals in check with solid work in the net to keep it a 1-0 match into halftime.

With four minutes left in the match though, junior Aidan Ouwinga secured the game-tying goal, and his first varsity goal, with a header off a Miles Baccam corner kick. The score remained the same after regulation, and a pair of overtimes, sending the match to penalty kicks.

In the 10th round of PKs, sophomore Barret Bleeker notched the goal going bottom right in the net for the advantage. Petitt then stepped up for his biggest save of the season, finalizing the 2-1 win for Western Christian to send the Wolfpack back to the 1A State championship for the third consecutive season.

“I think we’re really resilient since it’s our third year in a row going back to the State championship,” Western Christian junior keeper JD Petitt said. “Just shows that we have experience here and know what it takes.”

“That’s what we preach, we just keep working hard,” Western Christian head coach Sou Baccam said. “We’re not as controlled of a team as other teams down here. But, we just work hard and I just keep telling them… we can beat teams down here if we just outwork them.”

Two-seeded Bishop Heelan aimed to repeat the same magic in their first Class 2A semifinal trip since 2010, but would lose a 2-1 heartbreaker in the final seconds to three-seed Gilbert.

Following a two-hour weather delay at halftime, the Crusaders resumed play trailing 1-0 to start the second half of action.

After a flurry of near misses to that point, the Crusader would find nylon with a Jesse Castillo goal off an assist from Alejandro Suarez for the equalizing goal 1-1. But with five seconds left, a corner kick from Gilbert would be deflected into the net for the 2-1 lead. Despite much disagreement from Bishop Heelan, it would prove to be the dagger as the Crusaders’ season came to a close via 2-1 defeat.

“Our guys fought, competed, and were resilient and you know they got here, they got a win for the first time in 13 years and they’ve got a lot to be proud of,” Bishop Heelan head coach Pat Herbst said.

The Crusaders end a great season with a 14-3 record following their first State tournament trip since 2016. The Wolfpack advance to Saturday’s 1A title game vs. top-seeded and unbeaten Gladbrook-Reinbeck at 10:00 a.m.