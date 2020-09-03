Western Christian volleyball aims to continue it’s dynasty run in 2020

HULL, Iowa – Western Christian is better than Tom Brady.

Tom Brady is considered the greatest winner of all time by some, and he only has six championships this millennium. Western Christian has 12, and 17 overall.

The impressive run by the Wolfpack comes from a culture of winning, and competition. The program lives by the phrase “tradition never graduates.” The team loses seven seniors from their 2019 championship squad, returning four this go-around as the team eyes a three-peat.

“I have to be a leader for those younger girls and show them what Wolfpack volleyball is,” said Western Christian senior middle Sienna Moss. “And our younger girls have really stepped up and made a difference and I think they’re ready to play Wolfpack volleyball.”

“There’s always somebody looking to step up and make an impact in this program and that’s where we’re at now,” said Western Christian head volleyball coach Tammi Veerbeek. “We’ve got some young kids, new kids that want to step up and a couple veterans here that know what it takes”

The Wolfpack’s next match will be September 10th at Sergeant Bluff at 7:00.