Western Christian unseats Boyden-Hull as Class 2A state champs for the Wolfpack’s state-leading 10th title

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Western Christian is now Iowa’s all-time leader in boy’s state basketball championships, following their 56-50 victory over Boyden-Hull in the Class 2A state title game.

The Wolfpack started strong, leading 13-10 after one, but get some distance in the second quarter, going up 29-20 at the half, as Wolpack junior forward Ty Van Essen scored 10 of his game high 32 points in the quarter, entering halftime with 17.

Boyden-Hull entered Friday’s championship a perfect 25-0 on the season, and as the reigning 2A champs. If there was a team that could put together a second half run, it was the Comets. They did just that, led by junior Tanner Te Slaa’s 10 points in the third to make it a 42-38 game after three quarters of play.

In the fourth, the rally continued. An and-one bucket from Comets senior Marcus Kelderman tied the game at 46 apiece with 2:30 to go in the game.

From there, it became about who could make their shots, specifically, at the free throw line. Van Essen was the Wolfpack’s go-to guy going 6-6 at the charity stripe from that point on. Western Christian as a whole went 10-10 in the final 2:30, while Boyden-Hull went 2-4. The Comets unable to get going on offense all game, and the trend continued in the game’s final moments.

In the first meeting of these two Hull based schools in 16 years, it was the hot at the right time Wolfpack who won their rare rivalry game, and continued pushed their winning streak at state to nine games, having last lost in Des Moines in 2015.