Western Christian leaving Lakes Conference

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – The Western Christian Wolfpack has announced that they have decided to leave the Lakes Conference following the 2021-22 school year.

The Lakes Conference currently consists of Western Christian, Cherokee, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Spencer, Spirit Lake, and Storm Lake. The Wolfpack, who are located in Hull, have over an hour of driving distance, one way, for any of their conference games, which was a big part of their decision to look for a new conference to play in.

If the Wolfpack can find a new conference with less travel time, it would help not only in the budget for travel, but also help the athletes get home sooner, and allow them to leave later for road games. Western Christian is the fourth school to leave the Lakes since 2010, when Sheldon (2010), Emmetsburg (2017), and LeMars (2018) opted to move out.