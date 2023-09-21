SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Here’s a look at the newest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) high school volleyball poll from September 21, 2023:
Class 1A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Ankeny Christian
|14-3
|1
|2
|Holy Trinity Catholic
|15-3
|3
|3
|North Tama
|14-10
|2
|4
|Boyden-Hull
|10-7
|5
|5
|BCLUW
|12-5
|6
|6
|Stanton
|15-4
|7
|7
|River Valley
|10-1
|10
|8
|AGWSR
|8-13
|8
|9
|Janesville
|11-5
|NR
|10
|Remsen St. Mary’s
|8-4
|11
|11
|Council Bluffs St. Albert
|10-8
|12
|12
|Edgewood-Colesburg
|10-8
|4
|13
|Don Bosco
|8-8
|9
|14
|Griswold
|17-5
|14
|15
|St. Ansgar
|11-6
|13
Dropped out: Gladbrook-Reinbeck (15)
Class 2A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Dike-New Hartford
|24-0
|1
|2
|Hinton
|9-0
|2
|3
|Grundy Center
|26-2
|3
|4
|Denver
|21-5
|5
|5
|Sumner-Fredericksburg
|12-8
|4
|6
|Treynor
|13-0
|6
|7
|South Hardin
|18-1
|7
|8
|Kuemper Catholic
|25-4
|8
|9
|Aplington-Parkersburg
|17-4
|15
|10
|Ridge View
|18-4
|9
|11
|Wapsie Valley
|15-10
|11
|12
|Wilton
|16-6
|12
|13
|Iowa City Regina
|13-7
|13
|14
|Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|12-6
|14
|15
|West Burlington
|22-4
|10
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Western Christian
|12-5
|1
|2
|Mount Vernon
|15-1
|2
|3
|Des Moines Christian
|17-3
|3
|4
|Davenport Assumption
|19-4
|5
|5
|Cherokee
|20-3
|6
|6
|New Hampton
|18-2
|7
|7
|Union
|19-4
|4
|8
|Solon
|15-10
|8
|9
|Mid-Prairie
|14-3
|10
|10
|Center Point-Urbana
|12-8
|9
|11
|West Delaware
|17-7
|12
|12
|Dubuque Wahlert
|9-7
|11
|13
|West Liberty
|18-6
|14
|14
|Anamosa
|21-6
|NR
|15
|Tipton
|10-8
|NR
Dropped Out: Osage (13), Roland-Story (15)
Class 4A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Clear Creek-Amana
|22-0
|1
|2
|Indianola
|20-2
|2
|3
|ADM
|17-1
|3
|4
|Cedar Rapids Xavier
|15-3
|4
|5
|North Scott
|16-3
|5
|6
|Lewis Central
|11-1
|7
|7
|Norwalk
|14-10
|6
|8
|Marion
|15-7
|8
|9
|Ballard
|15-3
|9
|10
|Bishop Heelan
|20-5
|10
|11
|North Polk
|22-5
|13
|12
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|11-5
|11
|13
|Knoxville
|14-6
|14
|14
|Pella
|12-8
|NR
|15
|Charles City
|17-4
|15
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (12)
CLASS 5A
|1
|Dowling Catholic
|17-3
|1
|2
|Ankeny Centennial
|16-3
|2
|3
|Waukee Northwest
|11-6
|4
|4
|Cedar Falls
|15-2
|5
|5
|Ankeny
|17-7
|3
|6
|Pleasant Valley
|15-2
|7
|7
|Johnston
|13-5
|5
|8
|West Des Moines Valley
|12-10
|8
|9
|Linn-Mar
|11-5
|11
|10
|Dubuque Senior
|16-5
|12
|11
|Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
|12-10
|14
|12
|Waukee
|9-15
|15
|13
|Iowa City High
|9-6
|NR
|14
|Sioux City East
|9-6
|9
|15
|Iowa City Liberty
|6-12
|10
Dropped Out: Muscatine (13)