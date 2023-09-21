SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Here’s a look at the newest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) high school volleyball poll from September 21, 2023:

Class 1A

SchoolRecordLW
1Ankeny Christian14-31
2Holy Trinity Catholic15-33
3North Tama14-102
4Boyden-Hull10-75
5BCLUW12-56
6Stanton15-47
7River Valley10-110
8AGWSR8-138
9Janesville 11-5NR
10Remsen St. Mary’s8-411
11Council Bluffs St. Albert10-812
12Edgewood-Colesburg10-84
13Don Bosco8-89
14Griswold17-514
15St. Ansgar11-613
    

Dropped out: Gladbrook-Reinbeck (15)

Class 2A

SchoolRecordLW
1Dike-New Hartford24-01
2Hinton9-02
3Grundy Center26-23
4Denver21-55
5Sumner-Fredericksburg12-84
6Treynor13-06
7South Hardin18-17
8Kuemper Catholic25-48
9Aplington-Parkersburg17-415
10Ridge View18-49
11Wapsie Valley15-1011
12Wilton16-612
13Iowa City Regina13-713
14Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont12-614
15West Burlington22-410

Dropped Out:  None

Class 3A

SchoolRecordLW
1Western Christian12-51
2Mount Vernon15-12
3Des Moines Christian17-33
4Davenport Assumption19-45
5Cherokee20-36
6New Hampton18-27
7Union19-44
8Solon15-108
9Mid-Prairie14-310
10Center Point-Urbana12-89
11West Delaware17-712
12Dubuque Wahlert9-711
13West Liberty18-6      14
14Anamosa21-6NR
15Tipton10-8NR


Dropped Out: Osage (13), Roland-Story (15)

Class 4A

SchoolRecordLW
1Clear Creek-Amana22-01
2Indianola20-22
3ADM17-13
4Cedar Rapids Xavier15-34
5North Scott16-35
6Lewis Central11-17
7Norwalk14-106
8Marion15-78
9Ballard15-39
10Bishop Heelan20-510
11North Polk22-513
12Dallas Center-Grimes11-511
13Knoxville14-614
14Pella12-8NR
15Charles City17-415

Dropped Out:  Bondurant-Farrar (12)

CLASS 5A

1Dowling Catholic17-31
2Ankeny Centennial16-32
3Waukee Northwest11-64
4Cedar Falls15-25
5Ankeny17-73
6Pleasant Valley15-27
7Johnston13-55
8West Des Moines Valley12-108
9Linn-Mar11-511
10Dubuque Senior16-512
11Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln12-1014
12Waukee9-1515
13Iowa City High9-6NR
14Sioux City East9-69
15Iowa City Liberty6-1210

Dropped Out: Muscatine (13)