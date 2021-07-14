Western Christian forced to forfeit Substate win to West Lyon after pitch count error

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Tuesday the Western Christian baseball team snapped a nine-game winning streak for West Lyon with a 4-3 win, keeping their season alive in the second round of the Class 2A Substate 1 bracket. However, hours later the Iowa High School Athletic Association deemed that the win was invalid, resulting in a forfeit for the Wolfpack.

Western Christian pitcher Jeremiah Kredit threw 25 pitches in the Wolfpack’s Monday night win over Hinton to advance out of the first round, meaning he was eligible to pitch again on Tuesday, so long as he didn’t exceed 85 pitches. IHSAA rules say a player cannot throw more than 110 pitches in a 24 hour span, and may only pitch on back-to-back days if their first game’s pitch total was 25 or less. However the West Lyon coaches, as well as the radio broadcast of the game, tracked 92 pitches by Kredit before he exited the game, but the Western Christian pitch count didn’t match, leading the Wildcats to listen to the broadcast to check the pitches again after their game, which confirmed the count of 92 once again.

Both teams reached out to the IHSAA after the game to resolve the dispute of pitch count numbers, with the state confirming that based on West Lyon’s count, their iScore game track, as well as the radio broadcast’s count, that Western Christian would have to forfeit the win for the pitch count violation.

Western Christian released the following statement after the IHSAA’s decision.

“There was a discrepancy in our books with our pitch count tonight. Our books said one thing & theirs said another. Because they were the home team, we have to go with what their book stated, and that was that we pitched Jeremiah Kredit a couple more pitches than we should have. We went to the state to fight it & there is nothing we can do. We played a great baseball game tonight and I am so proud of this group! It stinks that our season will end this way, but it won’t define what we all accomplished this year.” Trent Roose, Western Christian head baseball coach

The forfeit will result in West Lyon facing Unity Christian on Saturday in the Class 2A Substate 1 semifinal at 7:00 in Orange City.