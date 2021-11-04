Western Christian finishes as Class 2A runner-up as Dike-New Hartford repeats as champs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s always a safe bet that Western Christian or Dike-New Hartford volleyball will be in the Class 2A state championship game. This year’s tournament saw both in the final match of the season, but if history is any indicator, that wasn’t good news for the Wolfpack.

The Wolverines and Wolfpack last met in the title match in 2017, which ended in a three set loss for Western. In fact, this year is the sixth time in 11 years the two have played in the state championship, with Dike-New Hartford winning the previous five. Unfortunately for Western Christian, the streak continued on Thursday, as they fell in straight sets to finish as state runner-up.

The Wolfpack dropped the first two sets by a score of 25-16, and 25-17, but hung right with DNH in the third, until a late push for the Wolverines gave them their second straight state title with a 25-22 win.