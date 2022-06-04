DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A year after coming up short in the Class 1A title game, the Western Christian Wolfpack boys soccer team found themselves again as the state’s runner-up.

The Wolfpack got the scoring started with just four minutes until halftime when Austin Van Wyk put one into the back of the net for a 1-0 Western Christian lead at halftime.

In the second half Assumption finally answered with 17 minutes to go, with neither team scoring for the rest of regulation, forcing overtime.

After two scoreless overtimes the teams moved on to penalty kicks. After a pair of misses on both sides from on their opening attempts, Assumption went on to claim victory with three makes to one to claim a 2-1 victory, and the Class 1A state title.