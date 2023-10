HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – Our SportsZone Week 7 Game of the Week features a pair of top-five teams in Class 2A as #5 Western Christian hosts top-ranked and defending state champion Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2019. Western Christian won that game 42-5. Since 2008, CL/G-LR leads the series 5-2.

Tune in to KCAU 9 Sports at 6:20 p.m. on Friday for the live pregame report from Hull and at 10:00 p.m. for the highlights on SportsZone.