Western Christian boys advance to state semis for 18th time in program history

DES MOINES, IOWA (KCAU) – As the second team from Hull, Iowa to play in the Class 2A state basketball tournament the Western Christian Wolfpack made sure no one thought of them as “the other Hull team” with a dominant win over Camanche in their quarterfinal opener.

The Wolfpack started the game on a 10-4 run capped by a Wyatt Gulker dunk, then opened their lead to double digits early in the second, on a Gulker triple. It was a big game for the junior, who scored a game high 26 points on 8-13 shooting, going 3-5 from three and 7-7 of a the free throw line. By halftime it was 44-28 Western, as the Wolfpack went on to win 71-55.

Western Christian’s next game will be Thursday, March 11 at noon against Des Moines Christian.