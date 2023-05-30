SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Western Christian Wolfpack and Bishop Heelan Crusaders have each moved one step closer toward winning a state title.

In Class 1A, Kalen Hartbecke’s first-half goal was the difference maker as the Wolfpack shut out #7 Treynor in a 1-0 victory. Western Christian advances to the semifinals against #6 Regina Catholic on Thursday.

In 2A, #2 Bishop Heelan earned a 5-0 victory over Center Point-Urbana. Alejandro Suarez notched a hat trick in the victory. They will take on #3 Gilbert in the semifinals on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.