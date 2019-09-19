West Sioux’s offensive line the unsung hero of high flying offense

The West Sioux Falcons are averaging nearly forty-five points per game, with quarterback, and future Iowa State Cyclone, Hunter Dekkers and receiver Kade Lynott receiving most of the attention. But as the Falcons’ dynamic duo makes the headlines, their biggest fans, are the guys in front blocking for them.

“It’s rewarding because, like you don’t see our names in the paper, but you see their names, and that gives me some satisfaction because he’s able to do that and he couldn’t do it without us,” said Falcons senior guard and center Seth Salker.

“It feels great to do that, to know you’re helping the team score, knowing you’re helping your team succeed,” said Falcons junior right tackle Chris Schmidt. “it just feels good.”

The feeling is relatively new for this group, as many of this year’s lineman are still learning the ropes as they go.

“We’re all freshly new, and our communication this year has grown a lot, and it still needs to keep improving, and it will over the year,” said Salker

“It all begins and ends with the offensive line,” said Falcons head coach Ryan Schwiesow. “Our offensive line has done a great job. A lot of these guys are in their first year of starting after sitting behind guys that have played for three or four years.”

But not everyone on the line is brand new. Senior Kyler Bak was expecting to have to mentor this season, but has been pleseantly surprised with his teammates.

“Honestly, I’m not really helping them, they’re helping me, they’re making me better,” said Bak. “We’re working together as a team. Working together, that’s all you need.”

It’s a tight knit group, something that goes a long way in working as one unit.

“I don’t have any brothers, and they’re basically brothers to me,” said Salker. “We connect really well, we bond really well, we fight sometimes, but at the end of the day and in the games, we connect really well, and that’s huge.”

It all starts up front, so if the West Sioux O-Line can keep up the good work, it’ll be another great season for the Falcons.