West Sioux’s late rally in 2OT sends Falcons to Class 1A state championship game

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) — #9 West Sioux outgained #5 Dike-New Hartford 522-123 in their state semifinal matchup on Friday, which would lead you to think the Falcons won in a landslide. However, West Sioux’s Class 1A championship game berth came down to a missed field goal in double-overtime.

The Falcons struggled in the first half to finish drives, with DNF opening the scoring on an opening-drive pick-six by Nate Graves that went 61 yards for an early 7-0 deficit for West Sioux. Two drives later, a tipped pass led to another interception, this time by Braxten Johnson, for Falcons’ quarterback Dylan Wiggins. The Wolverines were unable to score off that pick, but managed to get another interception from Johnson, who took his second of the day 77 yards the other way for the second pick-six of the game, despite the Wolverines at that point only having three yards of offense.

It was 14-0 at halftime, but West Sioux found their spark late in the third, scoring their first points of the day on a Brady Lynott 11 yard run to make it a one score game. Then with under three minutes left, Wiggins connected with Carter Bultman for a 56-yard touchdown to tie it at 14 apiece.

With 12 seconds remaining in regulation, West Sioux went for the win on fourth down, setting up Falcons lineman and kicker Noel Lopez with a 43 yard attempt, that ultimately fell short, forcing overtime.

After the two teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime period, Dike-New Hartford failed to score on their first three plays from the ten yard line in the second overtime, and attempted a field goal to take the lead, but missed, meaning West Sioux could win the game on their next score. The Falcons knew they didn’t have to score a touchdown, focusing on scoring if they could, but making sure they didn’t lose the ball. After three plays, it was up to Lopez once more to try and win his team the game from 21 yards out, as he sent it through the uprights for the 24-21 victory.

#9 West Sioux will play #1 Van Meter on November 18 at 4:00 in the UNI Dome for the Class 1A state championships.