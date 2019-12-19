West Sioux QB Dekkers makes it official, signs with Iowa State

West Sioux 4-star QB Hunter Dekkers signed his letter of intent to play football for the Iowa State Cyclones Wednesday afternoon. Surrounded by family and friends, the talented quarterback made good on his commitment from earlier this year, and signed up to join Matt Campbell’s squad.

Dekkers had an outstanding high school career for the Falcons, he set the state record for career touchdown passes and passing yards. He entered the early signing period as the 2nd-ranked recruit in the state, and the 12th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country. With this signing, Dekkers becomes the highest-rated recruit to ever sign an LOI to play for Iowa State.