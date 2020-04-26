West Sioux G Byrce Coppock commits to Dordt

West Sioux’s Bryce Coppock helped his team into the state tournament in his senior season, and now, Coppock is headed to Sioux Center to play for Dordt. Coppock announced on twitter that he’d be joining the Defenders’ basketball team after a successful season with the Falcons.

Coppock led West Sioux with 24.6 points a game while making more than 55 percent of his shots, helping the Falcons make it to the final eight teams in the class, and finish with a 22 and 3 record.

When it came to taking the next step, Coppock realized that Dordt was the place where he belonged.

“I was looking at a couple of other schools, and Dordt had been here since my sophomore year,” Coppock said. “I was looking at those other schools but Dordt I had great relationship with the coaching staff, and the team has great support from the community. It’s just a really good situation for me to walk into, and I’m hoping to make some noise.”