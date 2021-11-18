West Sioux finishes as Class 1A state runner-up in 17-14 loss to Van Meter

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) — In a game with not much to separate either team, West Sioux came up just a few yards short in a Class 1A state championship loss to Van Meter 17-14.

The Falcons found themselves in a particularly tough spot early after junior quarterback Dylan Wiggins fumbled on the team’s second drive, and their third ended in a blocked punt by the Van Meter special teams to set the Bulldogs up on the Falcons’ 18-yard line, setting up the game’s first score.

After Van Meter capitalized on the special teams effort, their next drive went 70-yards for a Jack Pettit quarterback sneak that made it 14-0 Bulldogs. But that’s when West Sioux found some life, putting together a nine play, 62 yard drive capped off by a Blake Van Balleygooyen toss to Carter Bultman for a one yard score to get the Falcons on the board trailing 14-7 at half.

The Bulldogs added a field goal in the start of the fourth quarter, but West Sioux answered immediately with their second touchdown drive of the game, as Wiggins found Brady Lynott in the endzone for a 31-yard score to make it 17-14 with 4:18 to play. Unfortunately, the Falcons couldn’t get the stop they needed to get the ball back, however, as their comeback attempt came up short.