West Sioux baseball preparing for another upset performance in state semis

After a 2A state quarterfinal where the #6 West Sioux Falcons were able to knock off #3 New Hampton, the expectations are to keep things rolling heading into Thursday’s semifinal versus #2 Van Meter.

Junior left handed pitcher Hunter Dekkers set the tone with four scoreless innings on the bump defensively, but got plenty of help from his offense, as he was able to exit early heading into the fifth with a 7-0 lead. One of the biggest momentum plays, however, came from Dekkers at the plate, when he knocked a ball high and deep into right center, and showed off his speed with an inside the park home run.

The Falcons will play at 4:30 in Des Moines for a spot in the 2A state championship against #2 Van Meter.