ONAWA, IOWA (KCAU) – The last time West Monona softball made the summer State Tournament, “Hey Jude” was the top song on the charts, and the event wasn’t in Fort Dodge yet. But with a 7-6 win over North Union in the Class 2A Regional final, the Spartans erase a 55-year State drought.

It’s no surprise when the team averages nearly nine runs per contest, and the Spartans make the most of their time on base. West Monona leads all of 2A in stolen bases, holding top-three marks in runs, triples, walks, and on base percentage. The first Spartan softball team in the 21st century to punch its ticket, the players cite their energy and camaraderie as driving forces for where they’re at. Though it’s been awhile since the program has readied themselves for this stage, the team is ready to end its run with the program’s first State title.

“We never give up and even if we strike out or don’t get the out we always get it one play at a time. We never stop we just keep going,” West Monona sophomore Savannah Lucas said.

“We just need to focus on our defense and do what we can on offense and be as loud as we can in the dugout,” West Monona senior Carly Miller said.

“It’s exciting for this community and it was a big goal of our coaches and our players to get it done not only for our this team but for the players that have played before them and for the community,” West Monona head coach Dan Thompson said.

Six-seed West Monona takes on three-seed Central Springs in the 2A State quarterfinals on Tuesday. First pitch in Fort Dodge set for 3:30 p.m.