SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Check out the highlights from the West Monona Quadrangular match from January 5th, 2023.
West Monona and Kingsley-Pierson finished at 2-0 while MVAOCOU and Lawton-Bronson ended the night at 0-2.
