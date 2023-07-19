FORT DODGE, IOWA (KCAU) – It was a State title run to remember for 6-seed West Monona as the Spartans played their first summer State tournament game since 1968, but the 3-seed Central Springs offense would keep the upper hand throughout defeating the Spartans 8-2 in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

It was the first time the program had appeared at State since the fall of 1976, and the first time ever in Fort Dodge. Despite the outcome, it didn’t distract from the impact this year’s team made on the program and the Onawa community.

“A lot of community support and people really fired up about it so hopefully it’s the start of so more opportunities to get here,” West Monona head coach Dan Thompson said.

“We had this saying called new team, same dream and our dream was to make it to State and we accomplished our dream which was unbelievable,” West Monona junior Kacy Miller said. “We kept fighting until the end and that’s all you can ask for.”

West Monona’s overall record now sits at 30-7 on the season. Spartans face Missouri Valley in the 2A consolation semifinals tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. in Fort Dodge.