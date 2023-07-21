CARROLL, IOWA (KCAU) – Making their 8th overall IHSAA State baseball tournament appearance and first since 2020, West Lyon looked to secure its first trip to the State championship game but couldn’t overcome Beckman Catholic in an 11-2 defeat in the Class 2A semifinals.

Wildcats though were the aggressors right off the bat. Carter Ver Meer notched an RBI groundout in the top of the 1st to give the Wildcats the 1-0 lead, then Ryer Crichton followed in suite with an RBI single for a 2-0 Wildcat edge.

But the Trailblazers had a response in the bottom half. An RBI single from Nate Offerman got Beckman Catholic on the board 2-1 and a Wildcat throwing error moments later would tie the game at 2-2. Trailblazers’ Jake Schmidt then lifted a bases loaded fly to give them the 3-2 lead as part of a five-run 1st inning.

From there, the Trailblazers never looked back scoring 10 runs in the first three innings while holding West Lyon to three hits on the night. But there’s a lot to be said for the Wildcat crew, and a special group of 10 seniors who have set the bar high for future teams.

“They’re going to go down as one of the better teams I’ve ever coached in this program to be honest with you,” West Lyon head coach Koury Kramer said. A State semifinal team and these 10 seniors have been locked in from day one in January and have led this group of guys all year long. I couldn’t be more proud of this group. They put in all the work and they led this group to a great season.”

West Lyon ends a great season with a 25-3 overall record.