West Lyon’s second half push not enough as Wildcats finish as Class 2A runner up

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) — The West Lyon football team didn’t start their 2021 season with many people thinking they’d be the state’s runner up in Class 2A.

The Wildcats beat Western Christian 28-0 on opening night, but then lost back-to-back games to Estherville-Lincoln Central and Sioux Center by a combined score of 60-20. So at 1-2, West Lyon entered the Beef Bowl against Central Lyon-George-Little Rock, who at 1-2 as well, needed a win just as badly. The result? A 21-14 grind-out win, that put the Wildcats’ season back on track.

West Lyon didn’t lose another game the rest of the season on their way to the Class 2A state championship game, and didn’t give up more than 14 points since that second loss of the season. However, Southeast Valley proved to be a different challenge, entirely.

The Wildcats offense stalled in the first half, putting up only 49 yards of total offense, and one first down, trailing 6-0 at halftime. In the second half, both offenses found a rhythm, but unfortunately for West Lyon, Southeast Valley found theirs first, scoring two touchdowns in a two and a half minute stretch in the third quarter to open up a 22-0 advantage.

West Lyon senior quarterback Jaxon Meyer, the Wildcats’ star from their semifinal win, got the Wildcats on the board late in the third with an 18 yard touchdown throw to Jude Moser to make it 22-7. The Jaguars responded with a seven-play, 66 yard drive for a score to answer, before Meyer threw his second touchdown of the game, a 61 yarder to Hunter Jacobson, which proved to be the last points the Wildcats could muster on the day, as they fall 30-13.