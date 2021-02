INWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) – West Lyon junior Brooklyn Meyer became the school’s all-time leading scorer on Tuesday in a win over Sibley-Ocheyedan. Meyer scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, giving her 961 career points. She has played in 61 games as a Wildcat in three seasons, averaging 15.8 points, 11 rebounds, and 4.8 blocks per game in that time.