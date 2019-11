(Sioux City, Iowa) – The 2019 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Football All-Conference Team has been selected after a vote of the league coaches on Sunday, November 17.

Tyson Kooima of Northwestern has been named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Offensive Player-of-the-Year. Tanner Machacek of Northwestern was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year. Steve Ryan of Morningside College was named the Hauff Mid-America/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year.