West Lyon’s bats propel Wildcats into state semifinals

DES MOINES – It didn’t take long for West Lyon to dispense with the notion that the #4 and #5 seed game is the tightest competition.

In the second inning the Wildcats loaded the bases to put pressure on #4 Mid-Prarie’s pitching, and that pressure caused some issues, as the Wildcats scored four runs from bases loaded walks, and another on a sacrifice fly to give West Lyon a 5-0 advantage through two.

In the third inning, the Wildcats scored four more after, again, loading up the bases. Just three innings in and West Lyon was undoubtedly in control. They continued to roll, eventually ending the game via ten-run-rule in six innings by a final score of 13-3.

West Lyon will face #1 Van Meter in their semifinal match-up.