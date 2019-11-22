West Lyon takes home Class 1A Football State Championship

The #5 West Lyon Wildcats jumped out to a quick start against the #1 Van Meter Bulldogs at the UNI Dome, scoring the first touchdown of the game and the only score in the first quarter. The Cats added 22 more in the second thanks to some mental mistakes from the top-ranked Dawgs. And they just kept on scoring from there to win the game, 50-14.

Fullback Logan Meyer had 125 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He added another one on his only catch of the day, a 40-yard scamper on the throw from Jalyn Gramstad. The quarterback had 104 yards rushing, 91 yards passing, and 3 passing TDs.

This is West Lyon’s fifth state title, their first since 2013. That puts them tied for the fourth-most all-time in Iowa history.