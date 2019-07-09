West Lyon preparing to turn regular season success into long awaited post season run

In sports, it’s easy to get caught up in the numbers. For West Lyon, with a 24-0 start, it would be easy to buy into the hype, but as they say, ignorance is bliss.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know, we were the last undefeated team in Iowa.,” said West Lyon senior infielder Trevor Reinke Because our mentality every day is just to come in and get better. We take it game by game. We don’t look too far into the future or anything.”

The Wildcats don’t look too far into the past either, and for a good reason. West Lyon hasn’t reached the state tournament since 1996, before any of this year’s players were born.

“I do feel like we have a really good chance,” said West Lyon junior catcher Gavin Lorenzen. “Our district is pretty tough, it’s one of the toughest districts, but with this team I feel like we could go really far.”

“We don’t really talk about it,” said West Lyon head coach Koury Kramer. “It’s kind of a next game mentality. And that’s how we’ve gone about it since day one. And that’s what the kids have adjusted to too. Every game’s a new game, and that’s what we roll with.”

As of last night, West Lyon is no longer unbeaten, they dropped their first game of the season to Hinton. That said, it doesn’t change anything as they prep for what could be their first state-run in 23 years.

“We’ve had some goals written out since February when we started to get together, and we just wanna be playing our best baseball come tournament time. “

The Wildcats begin their journey to Des Moines on July 16th, when they open postseason play.