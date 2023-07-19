CARROLL, IOWA (KCAU) – Missing out on the State tournament the last two years, West Lyon made the most of their return to the highest stage in Carroll with the 5-seed Wildcats preserving their lead from the start to finish in a 6-5 upset win over 4-seed Van Buren County in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

The Wildcats wasted no time getting on the board, scoring one run in the first inning, three runs in the second, and two more in the third to jump out to a 6-0 lead off five timely hits. Spencer Ver Meer held the Warriors scoreless and hitless in 3.2 innings of work before Van Buren County exploded for five runs off one hit in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 6-5.

But the Wildcats pitching held the Warriors in check from there, allowing zero hits to secure their first State quarterfinal victory since 2020. West Lyon’s Evan Faber went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs while Gage Blauwet repped a 2-for-4 day at the plate.

West Lyon advances into the Class 2A semifinals where they will take on top seed Beckman Catholic on Thursday. First pitch in Carroll set for 7:00 p.m.