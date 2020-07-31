West Lyon comes up short in state semifinals in first trip to state since 1996

DES MOINES – Just making it to the big dance was a feat in itself for West Lyon. The Wildcats hadn’t been to the state baseball tournament since 1996, or in other words, before any of their current roster was born.

But after an opening win where the Wildcats took down four-seeded Mid-Prarie 13-3 in six innings, the expectations were raised for West Lyon. You could tell in the opening innings of their semifinal with #1 Van Meter, that the Bulldogs didn’t take them lightly. After a scoreless first two innings, West Lyon was the first team to break through, scoring on a two-out error with a runner on third. That, however, was the brightest spot of the game for the Wildcats.

In the bottom of the third Van Meter answered with their own two-out rally, loading the bases and scoring a pair to take a 2-1 lead out of the inning. From there neither team was able to excel offensively, as both sides traded off stranding runners. Van Meter added another run late for insurance, and ultimately the two run deficit was too much for West Lyon to overcome on Thursday, as they fell to the Bulldogs 3-1.