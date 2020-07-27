West Lyon baseball back in state tournament for first time since 1996

It’s been 24 years since the West Lyon Wildcats have competed for a baseball state championship. The last time they took the field in the 2A tournament they were the 8-seed and upset number one East Marshall in 1996. Now, it’s 2020, and the next generation of Wildcats are pumped to be going to Des Moines.

“It’s a great feeling, honestly. The last three years I feel like we had a curse,” said senior Gavin Lorenzen. “We won the conference but couldn’t get the district final, and then this year we lose the conference but we’re headed to state. So it’s kind of crazy how it all happens.”

“It’s huge. You hear about it every single off-season,” Logan Meyer, another senior, said. “This is what we want to do because this is where we were and we want to get back there. So this is a big accomplishment. “

It’s nice to just get to state, but that’s not going to leave West Lyon satisfied. They want to make some noise at Principal Park, and they’ve been prepping to get it done.

“When we won that substate game we had our 24 hours of enjoyment, we celebrated that,” said senior pitcher Jalyn Gramstad. “Then the next day we came back ready to work. Now we’re just focused on Des Moines. I think we’re ready for that. We’re trying to go down there and prove that we belong and make a run.”

“We’re still underdogs down there. Underdog mentality is a big thing we’ve had to have this year,” Meyer said. “We’ve had a lot of those moments. And that underdog mentality is what’s gonna keep us moving forward.”

The Wildcats are the 5-seed in the 2A bracket. They open up on Monday against the 4-see Mid-Prairie.