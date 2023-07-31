SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Former West Lyon and Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum has decided to hang up his cleats in the NFL.

After a standout career with the Wildcats and four years with the Hawkeyes, the Larchwood, Iowa native signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. Set to compete as the team’s fullback, the Steelers placed Pottebaum on the reserve/retired list Sunday afternoon lowering the team’s 90-man roster to 89 players. Pottebaum took part in organized team activities, rookie mini camp and training camp practices.

The Steelers retain his rights if he decides to return to the league.