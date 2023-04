SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Former West Lyon Wildcat and Iowa Hawkeyes fullback Monte Pottebaum has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal (UDFA) with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pottebaum made appearances for Iowa throughout the past four seasons as the team’s starting fullback. During his 45 games played for the Hawkeyes, he recorded 167 total yards.

Image Credit: AP