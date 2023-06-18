HASTINGS, N.E. (KCAU) – The West Team proved to be the best in Hastings on Saturday evening, defeating East Team 26-6 to the take the series lead in the 46th annual Nebraska Sertoma Eight-Man Football All-Star Game.

An emotional scene took place prior to opening kickoff. The family of Wisner-Pilger’s Hunter Palmer received his game jersey and medal in remembrance of Palmer following his unexpected death at a track meet in May. Palmer’s mother, brother, and sister were in attendance to accept the items and his name remained on roster per the request of Wisner-Pilger/East Team head coach AJ Burki.

West Team quarterback Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale shined from start to finish in the pocket, picking a rushing touchdown and multiple passing TDs. East Team got its lone score from Easton Weber of BDS on a goal-line pitch.

The East Team coaches were comprised of an all-Siouxland staff, featuring head coach AJ Burki of Wisner-Pilger, David Stoddard of Stanton, Kyle Schmidt of Plainview, and Brad Cornell of Wisner-Pilger.

East Team

Vance Smith- Sutton

Merrick Maltsberger- Heartland

Trevor Bolton- Cross County

Guner Mumford- Thayer Central

Daven Whitley- Lyons-Decatur Northeast

Aandy Dominguez- Howells-Dodge

Jestin Bayer- Howells-Dodge

Kolby Casey- Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Ian Kuchar- Bloomfield

Jaxson Wemhoff- Elgin/Pope John

August Scholting- Wisner-Pilger

Hunter Palmer- Wisner-Pilger

Drew Beeson- Clarkson/Leigh

Easton Weber- Bruning-Davenport/Schickley

Ethan Essary- Weeping Water

Jason Clausen- Stanton

Cade Hosier- Elmwood-Murdock

Tanner Frahm- Plainview

Carter Ruse- Freeman

Hunter Pope- Palmyra

Nic Parriott- Johnson-Brock

Braxton Volk- Pender

Alex Vinson- Osmond

Jake Rath- Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Coaches:

AJ Burki- Wisner-Pilger

David Stoddard- Stanton

Kyle Schmidt- Plainview

Brad Cornell- Wisner-Pilger

West Team

Zandar Wolf- Central Valley

Krayton Kucera- Lawrence-Nelson

Clayton Meyer- Loomis

Kason Loomis- Bridgeport

Thomas Psota- Ravenna

Isaiah Bullis- Hi-Line

Dylan Bahe- Arapahoe

Aiden Kuester- Neligh-Oakdale

Myles Boggs- Bertrand

Kaden Haake- Sandhills-Thedford

Slate Micheel- Twin Loup

Keegan Schuler- Hitchcock County

Trent Kisker- Hitchcock County

Isaac Welch- Mullen

Hayden Griffith- Arcadia/Loup City

Corbin Horner- Dundy County-Stratton

Kohan Grindle- Cambridge

Coy Johnston- Sandhills Valley

Sid Miller- Anselmo-Merna

Sam Scholz- North Platte St. Pat’s

Carson Bloom- Riverside

Zach Lewandowski- Ravenna

Coaches:

Ron Beacom- Neligh-Oakdale

Dan Bolling- Ravenna

Mike Spargo- Dundy-County-Startton

Dexter Hanzel- Neligh-Oakdale