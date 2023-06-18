HASTINGS, N.E. (KCAU) – The West Team proved to be the best in Hastings on Saturday evening, defeating East Team 26-6 to the take the series lead in the 46th annual Nebraska Sertoma Eight-Man Football All-Star Game.
An emotional scene took place prior to opening kickoff. The family of Wisner-Pilger’s Hunter Palmer received his game jersey and medal in remembrance of Palmer following his unexpected death at a track meet in May. Palmer’s mother, brother, and sister were in attendance to accept the items and his name remained on roster per the request of Wisner-Pilger/East Team head coach AJ Burki.
West Team quarterback Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale shined from start to finish in the pocket, picking a rushing touchdown and multiple passing TDs. East Team got its lone score from Easton Weber of BDS on a goal-line pitch.
The East Team coaches were comprised of an all-Siouxland staff, featuring head coach AJ Burki of Wisner-Pilger, David Stoddard of Stanton, Kyle Schmidt of Plainview, and Brad Cornell of Wisner-Pilger.
East Team
Vance Smith- Sutton
Merrick Maltsberger- Heartland
Trevor Bolton- Cross County
Guner Mumford- Thayer Central
Daven Whitley- Lyons-Decatur Northeast
Aandy Dominguez- Howells-Dodge
Jestin Bayer- Howells-Dodge
Kolby Casey- Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Ian Kuchar- Bloomfield
Jaxson Wemhoff- Elgin/Pope John
August Scholting- Wisner-Pilger
Hunter Palmer- Wisner-Pilger
Drew Beeson- Clarkson/Leigh
Easton Weber- Bruning-Davenport/Schickley
Ethan Essary- Weeping Water
Jason Clausen- Stanton
Cade Hosier- Elmwood-Murdock
Tanner Frahm- Plainview
Carter Ruse- Freeman
Hunter Pope- Palmyra
Nic Parriott- Johnson-Brock
Braxton Volk- Pender
Alex Vinson- Osmond
Jake Rath- Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Coaches:
AJ Burki- Wisner-Pilger
David Stoddard- Stanton
Kyle Schmidt- Plainview
Brad Cornell- Wisner-Pilger
West Team
Zandar Wolf- Central Valley
Krayton Kucera- Lawrence-Nelson
Clayton Meyer- Loomis
Kason Loomis- Bridgeport
Thomas Psota- Ravenna
Isaiah Bullis- Hi-Line
Dylan Bahe- Arapahoe
Aiden Kuester- Neligh-Oakdale
Myles Boggs- Bertrand
Kaden Haake- Sandhills-Thedford
Slate Micheel- Twin Loup
Keegan Schuler- Hitchcock County
Trent Kisker- Hitchcock County
Isaac Welch- Mullen
Hayden Griffith- Arcadia/Loup City
Corbin Horner- Dundy County-Stratton
Kohan Grindle- Cambridge
Coy Johnston- Sandhills Valley
Sid Miller- Anselmo-Merna
Sam Scholz- North Platte St. Pat’s
Carson Bloom- Riverside
Zach Lewandowski- Ravenna
Coaches:
Ron Beacom- Neligh-Oakdale
Dan Bolling- Ravenna
Mike Spargo- Dundy-County-Startton
Dexter Hanzel- Neligh-Oakdale