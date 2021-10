SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA (KCAU) – The Dakota Valley girls’ soccer program has turned heads with their history-making run to the Class A State final. However, the history ended there for the #3 Panthers as #1 West Central scored a late goal in the second half to lift the Trojans to a Class A State title.

The Panthers finish their season at 10-4-3, but certainly have a lot of accomplishments of which to be proud.