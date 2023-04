SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Wayne State freshman Trey Wells brought his A-game to the Wildcats’ doubleheader against Minot State.

Between the two games, Wells totaled five home runs. The Omaha, Neb. native registered three home runs in Wayne State’s Game 1 loss to Minot State while he hit two more in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Wells stepped up in the biggest moment, as his two-run home run in the bottom of the tenth inning gave the Wildcats the 13-12 win in the second half of the doubleheader.