Week 6 AP Poll: Iowa High School Football

4A
- Southeast Polk (11)
- Urbandale (3)
- Ankeny (1)
- Dowling Catholic
- Pleasant Valley
- Waukee
- Dubuque Hempstead
- Iowa City West
- Dubuque Senior
- Johnston
Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs Lincoln 9. Cedar Rapids Washington 6. Sioux City East 6. Fort Dodge 5. Bettendorf 5. Valley 4. Cedar Falls 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Indianola 1.
3A
- Xavier (6)
- Dallas Center-Grimes (4)
- Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2)
- Harlan
- Washington (2)
- Davenport Assumption
- Webster City
- Decorah
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- West Delaware
Others receiving votes: Western Dubuque 16. Nevada 12. Creston-Orient-Macksburg 10. Grinnell 7. North Scott 5. Fort Madison 1.
2A
- Williamsburg (4)
- Inwood West Lyon (3)
- Monroe PCM (5)
- Central Lyon-GLR (3)
- Mount Vernon
- Monticello
- Waukon
- Camanche
- Estherville-Lincoln Central
- Sioux Center
Others receiving votes: Atlantic 16. Spirit Lake 11. West Marshall 8. Solon 6. Maquoketa 1.
1A
- OABCIG (13)
- Van Meter (1)
- Underwood
- Sigourney-Keota (1)
- Jewell South Hamilton
- Emmetsburg
- Pleasantville
- Southeast Valley
- South Central Calhoun
- West Sioux
Others receiving votes: Mount Ayr 9. Waterloo Columbus 4. Durant 3. Beckman Catholic 1. Interstate 35 1. Mediapolis 1.
A
- Grundy Center (8)
- St. Ansgar (3)
- Iowa City Regina (3)
- Calmar South Winneshiek (1)
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Britt West Hancock
- Logan-Magnolia
- Fairbank Wapsie Valley
- MFL-Mar-Mac
- Lisbon
Others receiving votes: Riverside 9. Belle Plaine 7. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 4. Woodbury Central 4. Highland 3. Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. Bellevue 1. Sheffield 1.
8-Man
- Gilbertville-Don Bosco (9)
(tie) Audubon (5)
- Remsen Saint Mary’s
- CAM
- Montezuma (1)
- Newell-Fonda
- Fremont Mills, Tabor
- Easton Valley
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
(tie) Coon Rapids-Bayard
Others receiving votes: Janesville 14. East Mills 4. North English English Valleys 3. Martensdale-St. Marys 1