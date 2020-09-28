Week 6 AP Poll: Iowa High School Football

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

4A

  1. Southeast Polk (11)
  2. Urbandale (3)
  3. Ankeny (1)
  4. Dowling Catholic
  5. Pleasant Valley
  6. Waukee
  7. Dubuque Hempstead
  8. Iowa City West
  9. Dubuque Senior
  10. Johnston

Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs Lincoln 9. Cedar Rapids Washington 6. Sioux City East 6. Fort Dodge 5. Bettendorf 5. Valley 4. Cedar Falls 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Indianola 1.

3A

  1. Xavier (6)
  2. Dallas Center-Grimes (4)
  3. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2)
  4. Harlan
  5. Washington (2)
  6. Davenport Assumption
  7. Webster City
  8. Decorah
  9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  10. West Delaware

Others receiving votes: Western Dubuque 16. Nevada 12. Creston-Orient-Macksburg 10. Grinnell 7. North Scott 5. Fort Madison 1.

2A

  1. Williamsburg (4)
  2. Inwood West Lyon (3)
  3. Monroe PCM (5)
  4. Central Lyon-GLR (3)
  5. Mount Vernon
  6. Monticello
  7. Waukon
  8. Camanche
  9. Estherville-Lincoln Central
  10. Sioux Center

Others receiving votes: Atlantic 16. Spirit Lake 11. West Marshall 8. Solon 6. Maquoketa 1.

1A

  1. OABCIG (13)
  2. Van Meter (1)
  3. Underwood
  4. Sigourney-Keota (1)
  5. Jewell South Hamilton
  6. Emmetsburg
  7. Pleasantville
  8. Southeast Valley
  9. South Central Calhoun
  10. West Sioux

Others receiving votes: Mount Ayr 9. Waterloo Columbus 4. Durant 3. Beckman Catholic 1. Interstate 35 1. Mediapolis 1.

A

  1. Grundy Center (8)
  2. St. Ansgar (3)
  3. Iowa City Regina (3)
  4. Calmar South Winneshiek (1)
  5. Edgewood-Colesburg
  6. Britt West Hancock
  7. Logan-Magnolia
  8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley
  9. MFL-Mar-Mac
  10. Lisbon

Others receiving votes: Riverside 9. Belle Plaine 7. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 4. Woodbury Central 4. Highland 3. Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. Bellevue 1. Sheffield 1.

8-Man

  1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (9)
    (tie) Audubon (5)
  2. Remsen Saint Mary’s
  3. CAM
  4. Montezuma (1)
  5. Newell-Fonda
  6. Fremont Mills, Tabor
  7. Easton Valley
  8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
    (tie) Coon Rapids-Bayard

Others receiving votes: Janesville 14. East Mills 4. North English English Valleys 3. Martensdale-St. Marys 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Oklahoma High School Scores