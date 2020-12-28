Week 4 Iowa AP boys’ high school basketball rankings

Class 4A

  1. Waukee (5)
  2. Cedar Falls (3)
  3. Ankeny Centennial
  4. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (1)
  5. Davenport, North
  6. Ames
  7. Johnston
  8. Southeast Polk
  9. Sioux City, East
  10. North Scott, Eldridge

Others receiving votes: Dubuque, Hempstead 13. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 8. Iowa City Liberty 6. Lewis Central 3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 2. Cedar Rapids, Washington 2.

Class 3A

  1. Dallas Center-Grimes (6)
  2. Pella (1)
  3. Carroll (1)
  4. Assumption, Davenport (1)
  5. Ballard
  6. Waverly-Shell Rock
  7. Monticello
  8. Glenwood
  9. Epworth, Western Dubuque
  10. Solon

Others receiving votes: Wahlert, Dubuque 6. Knoxville 4. Washington 3. Mount Vernon 2. Harlan 1. Humboldt 1.

Class 2A

  1. Boyden-Hull (7)
  2. A-H-S-TW, Avoca (2)
  3. Denver
  4. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
  5. Treynor
  6. Western Christian
  7. Aplington-Parkersburg
  8. Dike-New Hartford
  9. Spirit Lake
  10. West Branch

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Christian 13. Camanche 8. North Fayette, Valley 8. Van Meter 7. West Burlington 6. Pella Christian 5. OA-BCIG 3. Panorama, Panora 1. South Central Calhoun 1.

Class 1A

  1. North Linn, Troy Mills (7)
  2. Martensdale-St. Marys
  3. Lake Mills
  4. Springville (1)
  5. Easton Valley
  6. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (1)
  7. West Fork, Sheffield
  8. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars
  9. Keota
  10. St. Mary’s, Remsen

Others receiving votes: New London 9. Wapello 7. Grand View Christian 6. Montezuma 6. Danville 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Janesville 3. North Mahaska, New Sharon 2. English Valleys, North English 2. East Mills 1.

