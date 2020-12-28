Week 4 Iowa AP boys’ high school basketball rankings

After a fantastic 2020 season, Iowa State running back Breece Hall has been named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press. Hall amassed 1,436 yards on 245 carries, with 22 touchdowns on the ground and through the air.

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was also named an AP All-American after 45 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a pick-six. This is the first time ever that these two schools have had a first-team All-American in the same year.