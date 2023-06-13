SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Below is the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Week 4 poll:

CLASS 1A

#1. Newman Catholic

#2. Kingsley-Pierson

#3. Remsen St. Mary’s

#4. Lynnville-Sully

#5. North Linn

#6. West Harrison

#7. Coon Rapids-Bayard

#8. Burlington Notre Dame

#9. Lisbon

#10. Gehlen Catholic

Others mentioned (alphabetical order): Akron-Westfield, Don Bosco, Newell-Fonda, South Winneshiek, Woodbury Central

CLASS 2A

#1. Van Meter

#2. Mid-Prairie

#3. Estherville-Lincoln Central

#4. Beckman Catholic

#5. Underwood

#6. Kuemper Catholic

#7. Williamsburg

#8. Cascade

#9. West Marshall

#10. New Hampton

Others mentioned (alphabetical order): Anamosa, Dike-New Hartford, Pella Christian, Pleasantville, West Lyon

CLASS 3A

#1. Western Dubuque

#2. Lewis Central

#3. North Polk

#4. Knoxville

#5. Marion

#6. Bishop Heelan

#7. ADM

#8. Ballard

#9. Wahlert Catholic

#10. Assumption

Others mentioned (alphabetical order): Bondurrant-Farrar, Cedar Rapids Xavier, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Delaware