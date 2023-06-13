SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Below is the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Week 4 poll:
CLASS 1A
#1. Newman Catholic
#2. Kingsley-Pierson
#3. Remsen St. Mary’s
#4. Lynnville-Sully
#5. North Linn
#6. West Harrison
#7. Coon Rapids-Bayard
#8. Burlington Notre Dame
#9. Lisbon
#10. Gehlen Catholic
Others mentioned (alphabetical order): Akron-Westfield, Don Bosco, Newell-Fonda, South Winneshiek, Woodbury Central
CLASS 2A
#1. Van Meter
#2. Mid-Prairie
#3. Estherville-Lincoln Central
#4. Beckman Catholic
#5. Underwood
#6. Kuemper Catholic
#7. Williamsburg
#8. Cascade
#9. West Marshall
#10. New Hampton
Others mentioned (alphabetical order): Anamosa, Dike-New Hartford, Pella Christian, Pleasantville, West Lyon
CLASS 3A
#1. Western Dubuque
#2. Lewis Central
#3. North Polk
#4. Knoxville
#5. Marion
#6. Bishop Heelan
#7. ADM
#8. Ballard
#9. Wahlert Catholic
#10. Assumption
Others mentioned (alphabetical order): Bondurrant-Farrar, Cedar Rapids Xavier, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Delaware