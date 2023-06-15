SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Here’s a look at the Week 4 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) High School Softball Poll:

CLASS 1A

  1. North Linn
  2. Martensdale-St. Mary’s
  3. Southeast Warren
  4. Newell-Fonda
  5. Wayne
  6. Fort Dodge St. Edmon
  7. Remsen St. Mary’s
  8. Sigourney
  9. Clarksville
  10. Logan-Magnolia
  11. Mason City Newman Catholic
  12. Exira-EHK
  13. Griswold
  14. Earlham
  15. Twin Cedars

CLASS 2A

  1. Iowa City Regina
  2. Central Springs
  3. West Monona
  4. Lisbon
  5. Van Meter
  6. North Union
  7. Wilton
  8. Interstate 35
  9. Missouri Valley
  10. Cascade
  11. Northeast
  12. Sioux Central
  13. Jesup
  14. South Hardin
  15. Waterloo Columbus Catholic

CLASS 3A

  1. Williamsburg
  2. Davenport Assumption
  3. Davis County
  4. Estherville-Lincoln Central
  5. Mount Vernon
  6. Dubuque Wahlert
  7. Saydel
  8. Solon
  9. West Lyon
  10. Chariton
  11. Albia
  12. Grinnell
  13. Sumner-Fredericksburg
  14. Greene County
  15. Center Point-Urbana

CLASS 4A

  1. Carlisle
  2. Dallas Center-Grimes
  3. Fort Dodge
  4. North Polk
  5. Western Dubuque
  6. Indianola
  7. Norwalk
  8. Winterset
  9. North Scott
  10. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  11. Burlington
  12. Gilbert
  13. Clear Creek-Amana
  14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  15. Storm Lake

CLASS 5A

  1. Ankeny Centennial
  2. Ankeny
  3. Waukee Northwest
  4. Muscatine
  5. Linn-Mar
  6. Southeast Polk
  7. West Des Moines Valley
  8. Bettendorf
  9. Pleasant Valley
  10. Johnston
  11. Dubuque Hempstead
  12. Des Moines Lincoln
  13. Ottumwa
  14. Iowa City Liberty
  15. Dubuque Senior