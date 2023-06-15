SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Here’s a look at the Week 4 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) High School Softball Poll:
CLASS 1A
- North Linn
- Martensdale-St. Mary’s
- Southeast Warren
- Newell-Fonda
- Wayne
- Fort Dodge St. Edmon
- Remsen St. Mary’s
- Sigourney
- Clarksville
- Logan-Magnolia
- Mason City Newman Catholic
- Exira-EHK
- Griswold
- Earlham
- Twin Cedars
CLASS 2A
- Iowa City Regina
- Central Springs
- West Monona
- Lisbon
- Van Meter
- North Union
- Wilton
- Interstate 35
- Missouri Valley
- Cascade
- Northeast
- Sioux Central
- Jesup
- South Hardin
- Waterloo Columbus Catholic
CLASS 3A
- Williamsburg
- Davenport Assumption
- Davis County
- Estherville-Lincoln Central
- Mount Vernon
- Dubuque Wahlert
- Saydel
- Solon
- West Lyon
- Chariton
- Albia
- Grinnell
- Sumner-Fredericksburg
- Greene County
- Center Point-Urbana
CLASS 4A
- Carlisle
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Fort Dodge
- North Polk
- Western Dubuque
- Indianola
- Norwalk
- Winterset
- North Scott
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Burlington
- Gilbert
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Storm Lake
CLASS 5A
- Ankeny Centennial
- Ankeny
- Waukee Northwest
- Muscatine
- Linn-Mar
- Southeast Polk
- West Des Moines Valley
- Bettendorf
- Pleasant Valley
- Johnston
- Dubuque Hempstead
- Des Moines Lincoln
- Ottumwa
- Iowa City Liberty
- Dubuque Senior