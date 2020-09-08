Week 2 AP Poll: Iowa high school football

Class 4A
- West Des Moines Dowling (12)
- Southeast Polk
- Cedar Falls
- Urbandale
- West Des Moines Valley
- Waukee
- Iowa City West
- Ankeny
- Cedar Rapids Washington
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
(tie) Pleasant Valley
(tie) Fort Dodge
Others receiving votes: Dubuque Hempstead 6. Des Moines Lincoln 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4. Council Bluffs Lincoln 2. Des Moines Roosevelt 1. Dubuque Senior 1.
Class 3A
- Dallas Center-Grimes (7)
- Cedar Rapids Xavier (1)
- Harlan (1)
- Lewis Central (1)
- Washington (2)
- West Delaware
- Davenport Assumption
- Webster City
(tie) Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Glenwood
Others receiving votes: Eldridge North Scott 16. Epworth Western Dubuque 6. Huxley Ballard 5. Pella 5. Nevada 4. Grinnell 4. Decorah 2. Humboldt 2. Fort Madison 1.
Class 2A
- PCM (9)
- Williamsburg (2)
- West Lyon (1)
- Central Lyon-GLR
- West Liberty
- Waukon
- Orange City
- Clear Lake
- Mount Vernon
- Sioux Center
Others receiving votes: Monticello 12. Estherville-Lincoln Central 11. Des Moines Christian 10. Davis County 2. West Marshall 2. Solon 1. Spirit Lake 1. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1. Greene County 1. West Burlington-Notre Dame 1.
Class 1A
- OABCIG (10)
- Van Meter (1)
- South Central Calhoun (1)
- Underwood
- Sigourney-Keota
- Mount Ayr
- Emmetsburg
- Dike-New Hartford
- Durant
- West Branch
Others receiving votes: Panorama 18. West Sioux 12. Interstate 35 12. Sioux Central 11. Sibley-Ocheyedan 6. Pocahontas Area-Laurens-Marathon 5. Woodward-Granger 5. Pleasantville 4. South Hamilton 3. East Marshall 1. Mediapolis 1.
Class A
- Grundy Center (7)
- St. Ansgar (3)
- Iowa City Regina (2)
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- South Winneshiek
- Wapsie Valley
- Lisbon
- Logan-Magnolia
- MFL-Mar-Mac
- West Hancock
Others receiving votes: Southwest Valley 10. Woodbury Central 6. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 6. Lake Mills 5. Riverside 5. Council Bluffs St. Albert 4. Bellevue 1. Westwood 1. Wapello 1.
8-Man
- Don Bosco (9)
- Audubon (1)
- CAM (1)
- Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)
- Fremont Mills
- Newell-Fonda
- Montezuma
- Easton Valley
- Springville
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Others receiving votes: New London 10. Tripoli 5. Liberty Center SE Warren 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 3. North English English Valleys 3. Janesville 2. Brooklyn BGM 1. Woodbine 1.