Week 2 AP Poll: Iowa high school football

Class 4A

  1. West Des Moines Dowling (12)
  2. Southeast Polk
  3. Cedar Falls
  4. Urbandale
  5. West Des Moines Valley
  6. Waukee
  7. Iowa City West
  8. Ankeny
  9. Cedar Rapids Washington
  10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
    (tie) Pleasant Valley
    (tie) Fort Dodge

Others receiving votes: Dubuque Hempstead 6. Des Moines Lincoln 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4. Council Bluffs Lincoln 2. Des Moines Roosevelt 1. Dubuque Senior 1.

Class 3A

  1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7)
  2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1)
  3. Harlan (1)
  4. Lewis Central (1)
  5. Washington (2)
  6. West Delaware
  7. Davenport Assumption
  8. Webster City
    (tie) Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  9. Glenwood

Others receiving votes: Eldridge North Scott 16. Epworth Western Dubuque 6. Huxley Ballard 5. Pella 5. Nevada 4. Grinnell 4. Decorah 2. Humboldt 2. Fort Madison 1.

Class 2A

  1. PCM (9)
  2. Williamsburg (2)
  3. West Lyon (1)
  4. Central Lyon-GLR
  5. West Liberty
  6. Waukon
  7. Orange City
  8. Clear Lake
  9. Mount Vernon
  10. Sioux Center

Others receiving votes: Monticello 12. Estherville-Lincoln Central 11. Des Moines Christian 10. Davis County 2. West Marshall 2. Solon 1. Spirit Lake 1. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1. Greene County 1. West Burlington-Notre Dame 1.

Class 1A

  1. OABCIG (10)
  2. Van Meter (1)
  3. South Central Calhoun (1)
  4. Underwood
  5. Sigourney-Keota
  6. Mount Ayr
  7. Emmetsburg
  8. Dike-New Hartford
  9. Durant
  10. West Branch

Others receiving votes: Panorama 18. West Sioux 12. Interstate 35 12. Sioux Central 11. Sibley-Ocheyedan 6. Pocahontas Area-Laurens-Marathon 5. Woodward-Granger 5. Pleasantville 4. South Hamilton 3. East Marshall 1. Mediapolis 1.

Class A

  1. Grundy Center (7)
  2. St. Ansgar (3)
  3. Iowa City Regina (2)
  4. Edgewood-Colesburg
  5. South Winneshiek
  6. Wapsie Valley
  7. Lisbon
  8. Logan-Magnolia
  9. MFL-Mar-Mac
  10. West Hancock

Others receiving votes: Southwest Valley 10. Woodbury Central 6. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 6. Lake Mills 5. Riverside 5. Council Bluffs St. Albert 4. Bellevue 1. Westwood 1. Wapello 1.

8-Man

  1. Don Bosco (9)
  2. Audubon (1)
  3. CAM (1)
  4. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)
  5. Fremont Mills
  6. Newell-Fonda
  7. Montezuma
  8. Easton Valley
  9. Springville
  10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Others receiving votes: New London 10. Tripoli 5. Liberty Center SE Warren 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 3. North English English Valleys 3. Janesville 2. Brooklyn BGM 1. Woodbine 1.

