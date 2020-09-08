Week 2 AP Poll: Iowa high school football

For Week 3 of the Iowa high school football season, KCAU9 SportsZone’s Game of the Week is #4 Central Lyon/GLR vs. #7 Unity Christian.

The CL/GLR Lions come into this game with a 2-0 record after absolutely thrashing their first two opponents: Alta/Aurelia and West Sioux. The Lions have outscored their opponents 94-7 in those two games, and they're hoping they can keep that offensive production going. The team is led offensively by QB Zach Lutmer and backs Kalen Meyer and Kayden Van Berkum. On defense, the Lions will hope to shut down another team that is off to a good start offensively.